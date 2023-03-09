HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The proposal by Kazakhstan's national company QazaqGaz for Gazprom to create a new gas transit route to China via Eastern Kazakhstan is being discussed at the government level, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, chairman of QazaqGaz's Management board, told Sputnik.

"No specifics at this point, it is being discussed at the government level," Zharkeshov said.