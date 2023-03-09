QazaqGaz Says 'Would Be a Sin' to Abandon Russian Supply Given Volume

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) Kazakhstan's national company QazaqGaz believes it would be wrong for the world market to abandon Russian supply, considering its volume, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, chairman of QazaqGaz's Management board, told Sputnik.

"There are huge reserves (in Russia), huge production. I think, of course, it would be a sin not to use such a resource, and it will be valuable for the world market," Zharkeshov said.