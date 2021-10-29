QIE industrialists call on Mian Aslam Iqbal

A delegation of industrialists from Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate (QIE) Kot Lakhpat called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of industrialists from Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate (QIE) Kot Lakhpat called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Friday.

Led by former Senator Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, the delegation apprised the minister about the problems related to QIE Management Board.

Provincial minister assured them of resolving their genuine problems on priority.

"It is my responsibility to solve the problems of the industrialists," he said, adding that legitimate issues of the industrialists will also be taken up open court at QIE board office and action will be taken against those officers and officials creating problems for the industrialists. He said that it was the policy of the government to increase employment opportunities by speeding up the process of industrialization and no obstacle will be tolerated in this process, he resolved.