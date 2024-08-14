Open Menu

Quaid's Principles Can Develop Pakistan Speedily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Quaid's principles can develop Pakistan speedily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday said that true implementation of the Quaid-i-Azam's principles of "Unity, Faith, and Discipline" in every sphere of life can serve as a powerful catalyst for driving Pakistan towards sustainable economic growth, development, and prosperity.

In a meeting with a traders delegation led by Muslim Khan Buneri here, he added the best way to celebrate Independence Day is to practice the motto of the father of nation in their lives to lead the entire Muslim Ummah. He said unity fosters social cohesion, reducing internal conflicts and strengthening collective efforts towards national goals. He said, "When we are united, we can work together more effectively to address the country's challenges, whether they relate to poverty, education, or healthcare."

He said Faith, on the other hand, instills a sense of purpose and determination among the populace.

A nation grounded in faith is more resilient and optimistic, capable of overcoming obstacles with a strong belief in its future. This collective faith can inspire innovation, entrepreneurship, and a strong work ethic, all of which are crucial for economic growth, he added.

Regarding discipline, he said, it ensures that efforts are organized and directed efficiently that promotes good governance, adherence to the rule of law, and the responsible use of resources. With discipline, policies can be implemented effectively, corruption can be curbed, and institutions can function more smoothly.

Together, these principles can create a stable environment where economic activities thrive, foreign investments increase, and long-term development is achievable, leading Pakistan to sustained prosperity and an improved quality of life of people at large, he concluded.

