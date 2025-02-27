Quality Of Chinese Manufacturing Goods Improves Steadily In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 06:39 PM
China's top market regulator on Thursday reported that by the end of 2024, the percentage of domestically manufactured products that met quality standards had steadily increaseD
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) China's top market regulator on Thursday reported that by the end of 2024, the percentage of domestically manufactured products that met quality standards had steadily increased.
By the end of last year, 93.93 percent of Chinese manufacturing goods had met the country's quality standards, marking a 0.28-percentage-point increase from a year earlier, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.
The improvement in manufacturing quality is a result of advancements in calibration and measurement, with the number of globally-recognized capabilities in this field reaching world-leading levels, according to the regulator.
The regulator added that it launched a quality-focused campaign last year aimed at encouraging business expansion, fostering industrial clusters and chains, and promoting sustainable urban development.
As a global manufacturing hub, China has all the industrial categories listed by the United Nations.
According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China's manufacturing industry maintained its top global position in terms of overall scale for the 15th consecutive year in 2024.
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics
EPA elects new board, outlines future vision
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 2024
China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action
Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed
Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..
New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator
Number of workforce in Belarus increases in January
Modern techniques imperative to address future challenges: University of Agricul ..
Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gold in Women’s 1,000m
Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hospital: secretary
More Stories From Business
-
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 20242 minutes ago
-
New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator2 minutes ago
-
RASTA-PIDE's 5th conference concludes after in-depth policy discussions51 minutes ago
-
SECP holds online consultation sessions on research analyst regulations, corporate briefing session1 hour ago
-
Board to discuss major developments in BRT system2 hours ago
-
PSX loses 78 points2 hours ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum to be held in April2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.3,000 per tola to Rs.303,3002 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed after latest Trump tariff threat32 seconds ago
-
Asian markets mixed after latest Trump tariff threat6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance Tobacco Harm Reductio ..4 hours ago