Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 2024

Published February 27, 2025

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) China's top market regulator on Thursday reported that by the end of 2024, the percentage of domestically manufactured products that met quality standards had steadily increased.

By the end of last year, 93.93 percent of Chinese manufacturing goods had met the country's quality standards, marking a 0.28-percentage-point increase from a year earlier, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The improvement in manufacturing quality is a result of advancements in calibration and measurement, with the number of globally-recognized capabilities in this field reaching world-leading levels, according to the regulator.

The regulator added that it launched a quality-focused campaign last year aimed at encouraging business expansion, fostering industrial clusters and chains, and promoting sustainable urban development.

As a global manufacturing hub, China has all the industrial categories listed by the United Nations.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China's manufacturing industry maintained its top global position in terms of overall scale for the 15th consecutive year in 2024.

