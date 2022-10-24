UrduPoint.com

Quarter Of German Businesses Mull Layoffs As Energy Crisis Bites - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Quarter of German Businesses Mull Layoffs as Energy Crisis Bites - Poll

One in four German enterprises have or are planning layoffs amid the ongoing energy price boom, a poll commissioned by the Family Businesses Foundation found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) One in four German enterprises have or are planning layoffs amid the ongoing energy price boom, a poll commissioned by the Family Businesses Foundation found.

The number of companies planning layoffs was up 11% since April. The latest survey was conducted by ifo in September among 1,060 companies, most of them family businesses.

Some 90% of those sampled said they were considering hiking prices or had already raised them. A further 13% said they would halt production, up from 6% in March, while 9% said they would move production abroad (up from 6%).

Family businesses are the backbone of German economy, according to the foundation's statistics. Around 90% of companies are family-run. They accounted for 52% of sales in 2016 and employed 58% of the total workforce

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Price February March April September 2016 Family From

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister-Elect Sunak Rules Out Holding Ea ..

UK Prime Minister-Elect Sunak Rules Out Holding Early General Election - Reports

22 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders legal action against I ..

Islamabad High Court orders legal action against IGP prisons & others

24 seconds ago
 25,467 road users issued tickets over violation of ..

25,467 road users issued tickets over violation of traffic rules

25 seconds ago
 Rishi Sunak to become Britain's new prime minister ..

Rishi Sunak to become Britain's new prime minister

27 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of ECP contempt ..

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of ECP contempt notice

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of flood damages ..

Commissioner for early completion of flood damages assessment survey

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.