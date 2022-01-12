Quebec Premier Says Will Make Unvaccinated Adults Pay 'Health Contribution' Tax

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Adult residents in the Canada's province of Quebec who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus in the coming weeks will have to pay a health contribution tax, Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday.

"The vaccine is the key to fight the virus. This is why we're looking for a health contribution from adults who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons. Those who refuse to receive their first dose in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution," Legault said.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised Americans to avoid traveling to Canada due to the risk of contracting the coronavirus Omicron variant.

The CDC advised travelers who must go to Canada to receive a full course of vaccinations before doing so.

However, health experts have said the Omicron variant produces mild cases and no deaths have so far been reported.

Quebec in late December re-imposed curfew, bans on public gatherings and other restrictive measures amid the new wave of coronavirus cases. Authorities are imposing fines of $1,000 to $6,000 on residents and visitors who break the curfew.