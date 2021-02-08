Qurban Ali appointed Member FBR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Qurban Ali Khan, a Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) BS-21 officer as Member FBR Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here, after completion of tenure as Technical, Customs Appellate Tribunal he assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that he retired from government services from March 19, 2021.