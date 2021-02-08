UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qurban Ali Appointed Member FBR

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Qurban Ali appointed Member FBR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Qurban Ali Khan, a Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) BS-21 officer as Member FBR Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here, after completion of tenure as Technical, Customs Appellate Tribunal he assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that he retired from government services from March 19, 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad March FBR Post From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

6 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

7 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

8 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

17 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

20 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.