PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice President (VP), Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and member Advisory Committee, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the appointment of the former Chief Secretary KP Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi as Federal Ombudsman.

In a felicitation message, he said that his appointment will help timely redressal of the complaints of the common men against the federal government departments and provide speedy justice to them.

Mr. Sarhadi said that Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi who has served as Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Secretary Pakistan Railways and Environment has record services for the country.