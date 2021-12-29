UrduPoint.com

Qureshi's Appointment As Ombudsman Hailed

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:18 PM

Qureshi's appointment as Ombudsman hailed

Vice President (VP), Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and member Advisory Committee, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the appointment of the former Chief Secretary KP Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi as Federal Ombudsman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice President (VP), Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and member Advisory Committee, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the appointment of the former Chief Secretary KP Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi as Federal Ombudsman.

In a felicitation message, he said that his appointment will help timely redressal of the complaints of the common men against the federal government departments and provide speedy justice to them.

Mr. Sarhadi said that Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi who has served as Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Secretary Pakistan Railways and Environment has record services for the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Several Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication Afte ..

Several Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media G ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister directs for solarization of remaining sch ..

Minister directs for solarization of remaining schools in KP

2 minutes ago
 57th National Table Tennis Championship: Wapda and ..

57th National Table Tennis Championship: Wapda and Army in semi finals

2 minutes ago
 19 criminals held with contraband

19 criminals held with contraband

2 minutes ago
 25,943 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalaba ..

25,943 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of son of Journalist

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.