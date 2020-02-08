UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raab Seeks 'ambitious' Japan-Britain Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:46 PM

Raab seeks 'ambitious' Japan-Britain trade deal

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his Japanese counterpart agreed Saturday to seek an "ambitious, high standard" trade accord matching Japan's agreement with the EU

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his Japanese counterpart agreed Saturday to seek an "ambitious, high standard" trade accord matching Japan's agreement with the EU.

Raab is on a four-nation Asian tour in his first major overseas trip since Britain left the European Union on January 31 after 47 years of membership.

He arrived in Tokyo Saturday morning from Australia on a two-day visit and held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo.

"In line with our commitment to free trade, we will work quickly to make the new partnership as ambitious, high standard and mutually beneficial as the Japan-EU EPA," the two ministers said in a joint statement.

Their planned bilateral trade accord would "send a very powerful signal of our shared commitment to free, rules-based trade," Raab told reporters.

Motegi said preparations were under way for formal negotiations on a Japan-Britain free trade partnership.

"We agreed that we will start and conclude the negotiations as early as possible," he added.

In 2018, Japan and the EU struck a trade deal covering more than 630 million people and economies that add up to around a third of global output.

They began negotiations in 2013, two years after agreeing to start talks.

Following Brexit, Britain is hoping to negotiate a new trade deal not just with Brussels but also the United States, Japan and other countries.

Raab is also heading to Singapore and Malaysia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia European Union Visit Brussels Tokyo Singapore Japan United States Malaysia Brexit January 2018 From Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.