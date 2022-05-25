Radioactive material cause serious health, environmental hazards: FPCCI

UrduPoint.com

Vice President, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Umar Masood-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that radioactive material can cause serious health hazards as well as environmental concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Vice President, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Umar Masood-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that radioactive material can cause serious health hazards as well as environmental concerns.

The major source of radioactive material is found in the scrap metal which is recycled in the industry, this was stated by Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Vice President FPCCI in a meeting with the team of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) led by Muhammad Rahman, Member Executive, said in a press release issued by FPCCI here.

Muhammad Qayyum DG (Inspection and Enforcement), Safeer Hussain Head of PPSD, Anayat Ullah, and Syed Majid Hussain Shah Principal Scientific Officers were in the delegation.

Umar Masood emphasized on creation of awareness about the sources of radioactive radiation, particularly in the business circle.

The detection of radioactive sources in the imported scrap consignment is an important function of PNRA, he said.

Since the country of origin may cause a financial loss in case of detection of any radioactive source in the consignee's importing country, he urged a unifying and harmonizing the inspection and monitoring strategies and methods in the context of scrap metal.

The team of PNRA gave a detailed presentation during the meeting and answered various questions raised by the participants.

Muhammad Rehman, Member Executive PNRA urged FPCCI to collaborate with PNRA for enhancing awareness and to control the chances of any radioactive activity in industrial units to ensure the production of radioactive source free products and commodities.

The Vice President of FPCCI assured the team of PNRA of support and cooperation and suggested holding sessions in other regional offices of FPCCI in Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, and Karachi to educate and sensitize the business community about the preventive measures against radioactive contamination.

