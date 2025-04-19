Rahim Yar Khan Business Delegation Visits Ted AirSial HQs
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) President Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rahim Yar Khan, Waleed Ahmad, along with a delegation visited AirSial HQs.
Chairman AirSial Sialkot Fazal Jilani and Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) AirSial Qaiser Iqbal Baryar warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and welcomed them to the AirSial office. In the meeting between Chairman AirSial Sialkot Fazal Jilani and the delegation, the launch of flights, trade relations and mutual business opportunities were discussed.
Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani said that the private airline established with the determination of the Sialkot business community is continuing its success. He apprised the delegation of Air Sial’s ongoing efforts, especially the steps taken to strengthen air connectivity and bilateral relations. The chairman said that AirSial is striving to expand its operations, increase the number of flights and introduce new international routes.
The aim of the efforts is to further enhance travel connectivity and strengthen AirSial’s position as a major economic driver in Pakistan.
He said that Air Sial provides a unique and welcoming experience to the passengers with modern facilities, emphasis on showcasing local art and culture.
The head of the delegation, Waleed Ahmad, said that the project of the businessmen of Iqbal’s City is a beacon for the representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry around the world.
He said that the AirSial has created its unique position in the field of aviation in a very short time, which is commendable.
Executive Member, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rahim Yar, Khan Muhammad Usman Azhar, Executive Member Atif Nazir, Secretary General, Chamber of Commerce, Rauf Mukhtar, spokesperson AirSial Imtiaz Ahmed and other members of the business community were also present.
Recent Stories
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
More Stories From Business
-
Rahim Yar Khan business delegation visits ted AirSial HQs5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.349,700 per tola45 minutes ago
-
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war2 hours ago
-
PBF delegation calls on KP Governor5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 20257 hours ago
-
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan20 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.300 to Rs.349,000 per tola21 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer chairs meeting22 hours ago
-
SECP registers 2,757 new companies in March 202523 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 day ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan review preparations for single country exhibition in Addis Ababa: Commerce Minist ..1 day ago