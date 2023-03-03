UrduPoint.com

Raiffaisenbank Says Opening New Accounts For Russian Businesses Now Suspended

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Raiffaisenbank Says Opening New Accounts For Russian Businesses Now Suspended

Raiffaisenbank will not open new accounts for its new Russian corporate clients or new foreign currency accounts for the existing ones due to the high demand and the increased requirements of its partners, the press service of Raiffaisenbank told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the restrictions do not apply to individual clients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Raiffaisenbank will not open new accounts for its new Russian corporate clients or new foreign currency accounts for the existing ones due to the high demand and the increased requirements of its partners, the press service of Raiffaisenbank told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the restrictions do not apply to individual clients.

The bank received a large number of new account applications and, taking into consideration the increasing requirements, including those regarding audits and foreign exchange payments by correspondent banks, decided to focus on the current volume of transactions, as well as to perform the foreign exchange payments of its active clients in accordance with the requirements of Russian legislation and banking practice, the bank stated.

The developments come following the United States' decision to impose sanctions against a number of Russian banks, including Credit Bank of Moscow, Bank Saint-Petersburg and Joint Stock Commercial Bank Primorye.

AO Raiffeisenbank operates in Russia as a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, which stated in its preliminary report for 2022 financial year that it does not exclude a withdrawal from the Russian market as a possible strategic option.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Bank United States Market From

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) forms committee in journalists' legislation case ..

40 minutes ago
 Oil Prices Falling After Reports About Possible UA ..

Oil Prices Falling After Reports About Possible UAE Exit From OPEC

8 minutes ago
 EU Evasive About Commission Chief's Plans to Bring ..

EU Evasive About Commission Chief's Plans to Bring Up Gas Pipeline Blasts During ..

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urges ind ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urges individuals to get themselves cou ..

8 minutes ago
 Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Banglades ..

Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Bangladesh ODI

8 minutes ago
 Officials, experts discuss ways to de-carbonize po ..

Officials, experts discuss ways to de-carbonize power sector

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.