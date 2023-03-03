Raiffaisenbank Says Opening New Accounts For Russian Businesses Now Suspended

Raiffaisenbank will not open new accounts for its new Russian corporate clients or new foreign currency accounts for the existing ones due to the high demand and the increased requirements of its partners, the press service of Raiffaisenbank told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the restrictions do not apply to individual clients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Raiffaisenbank will not open new accounts for its new Russian corporate clients or new foreign currency accounts for the existing ones due to the high demand and the increased requirements of its partners, the press service of Raiffaisenbank told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the restrictions do not apply to individual clients.

The bank received a large number of new account applications and, taking into consideration the increasing requirements, including those regarding audits and foreign exchange payments by correspondent banks, decided to focus on the current volume of transactions, as well as to perform the foreign exchange payments of its active clients in accordance with the requirements of Russian legislation and banking practice, the bank stated.

The developments come following the United States' decision to impose sanctions against a number of Russian banks, including Credit Bank of Moscow, Bank Saint-Petersburg and Joint Stock Commercial Bank Primorye.

AO Raiffeisenbank operates in Russia as a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, which stated in its preliminary report for 2022 financial year that it does not exclude a withdrawal from the Russian market as a possible strategic option.