Raiffeisen Bank's Profit From Activity In Russia Exceeds $2Bln In 2022- Financial Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Raiffeisen Bank's Profit From Activity in Russia Exceeds $2Bln in 2022- Financial Report

The after-tax profit after of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) from its activities in Russia was multiplied by 4.3 year-on-year, reaching 2.058 billion euros ($2.2 billion), according to the bank's financial report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The after-tax profit after of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) from its activities in Russia was multiplied by 4.3 year-on-year, reaching 2.058 billion euros ($2.2 billion), according to the bank's financial report published on Wednesday.

RBI's net interest income in Russia doubled to 1.527 billion euros, compared to 2021. The bank's operating profit in Russia was multiplied by 3.4, reaching 3.844 billion euros ($4.185 billion), the report said.

The consolidated profit of RBI in general increased by 2.6 times to 3.627 billion euros. Net interest income increased by 1.5 times year-on-year, amounting to 5.053 billion euros, according to the report.

Raiffeisen International, an Austrian banking holding, operates in a number of countries in Central and Eastern Europe. It has been operating in Russia since 1996 and provides a full range of services to private and corporate clients, in both rubles and foreign currencies.

