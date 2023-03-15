Raiffeisen Says Considering Exchanging Assets With Sberbank, But No Concrete Steps Yet

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) told Sputnik on Wednesday that the idea of exchanging a subsidiary in Russia for the assets of Sberbank Europe is a "theoretical consideration," but there are no specific steps to implement it yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) told Sputnik on Wednesday that the idea of exchanging a subsidiary in Russia for the assets of Sberbank Europe is a "theoretical consideration," but there are no specific steps to implement it yet.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Austria's RBI is planning to exchange its Russian subsidiary to the assets of Sberbank Europe.

"The possibility of a transaction structure as presented by you is a theoretical consideration.

There is neither an agreement on such an asset swap nor any other concrete steps towards its implementation. The background to such an asset swap would be the possibility of reducing RBI's exposure to Russia, as you know RBI is investigating several options," the bank said.

The bank added that it complies with all sanctions, adding that "any transactions would be coordinated with the authorities in advance and would only be carried out if all relevant approvals had been obtained."