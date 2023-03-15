UrduPoint.com

Raiffeisen Says Considering Exchanging Assets With Sberbank, But No Concrete Steps Yet

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Raiffeisen Says Considering Exchanging Assets With Sberbank, But No Concrete Steps Yet

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) told Sputnik on Wednesday that the idea of exchanging a subsidiary in Russia for the assets of Sberbank Europe is a "theoretical consideration," but there are no specific steps to implement it yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) told Sputnik on Wednesday that the idea of exchanging a subsidiary in Russia for the assets of Sberbank Europe is a "theoretical consideration," but there are no specific steps to implement it yet.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Austria's RBI is planning to exchange its Russian subsidiary to the assets of Sberbank Europe.

"The possibility of a transaction structure as presented by you is a theoretical consideration.

There is neither an agreement on such an asset swap nor any other concrete steps towards its implementation. The background to such an asset swap would be the possibility of reducing RBI's exposure to Russia, as you know RBI is investigating several options," the bank said.

The bank added that it complies with all sanctions, adding that "any transactions would be coordinated with the authorities in advance and would only be carried out if all relevant approvals had been obtained."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Europe Bank Austria Media All Agreement

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewabl ..

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewable energy

46 minutes ago
 SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister ..

SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister for Planning, Development and ..

19 minutes ago
 KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research ..

KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research activities

19 minutes ago
 EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrel ..

EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

19 minutes ago
 PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain foreca ..

PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain forecast

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.