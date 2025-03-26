Open Menu

 

, Railways Minister Announces To Restore Train Service In Balochistan From Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

  Railways minister announces to restore train service in Balochistan from tomorrow

Jaffer Express will depart from Peshawar to Quetta on Thursday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday announced the restoration of train services in Balochistan starting from Thursday (tomorrow).

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that the Jaffer Express would depart from Peshawar to Quetta on Thursday (tomorrow), and the Jaffer Express train service from Quetta would begin operating on Friday. He added that passengers would be provided with security.

He also announced that the Bolan Mail would be operated daily from Quetta to Karachi.

Hanif Abbasi mentioned that the attack on the Jaffer Express was very unfortunate but the security forces responded immediately and managed to control the suicide bombers.

He described this as the pinnacle of the security forces' actions.

He expressed appreciation for the Railway's DS and the entire team for rescuing people and restoring the track.

The Federal minister also pointed out that there are security issues such as the lack of scanners at the railway stations and other problems. He stated that 500 people would be deployed in the railway police and 1,000 additional recruits would be hired.

The railways minister emphasized that the number of trains operating in Balochistan would be brought back to the levels of 2003-2004, and, God willing, they are committed to provide the passengers with the foolproof security.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Attack Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Police Suicide Bolan God From Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

 

 

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

9 minutes ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

9 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

24 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

39 minutes ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

39 minutes ago
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

54 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

1 hour ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

2 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business