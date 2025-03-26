, Railways Minister Announces To Restore Train Service In Balochistan From Tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jaffer Express will depart from Peshawar to Quetta on Thursday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday announced the restoration of train services in Balochistan starting from Thursday (tomorrow).

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that the Jaffer Express would depart from Peshawar to Quetta on Thursday (tomorrow), and the Jaffer Express train service from Quetta would begin operating on Friday. He added that passengers would be provided with security.

He also announced that the Bolan Mail would be operated daily from Quetta to Karachi.

Hanif Abbasi mentioned that the attack on the Jaffer Express was very unfortunate but the security forces responded immediately and managed to control the suicide bombers.

He described this as the pinnacle of the security forces' actions.

He expressed appreciation for the Railway's DS and the entire team for rescuing people and restoring the track.

The Federal minister also pointed out that there are security issues such as the lack of scanners at the railway stations and other problems. He stated that 500 people would be deployed in the railway police and 1,000 additional recruits would be hired.

The railways minister emphasized that the number of trains operating in Balochistan would be brought back to the levels of 2003-2004, and, God willing, they are committed to provide the passengers with the foolproof security.