, Railways Minister Announces To Restore Train Service In Balochistan From Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Jaffer Express will depart from Peshawar to Quetta on Thursday (tomorrow)
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday announced the restoration of train services in Balochistan starting from Thursday (tomorrow).
Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that the Jaffer Express would depart from Peshawar to Quetta on Thursday (tomorrow), and the Jaffer Express train service from Quetta would begin operating on Friday. He added that passengers would be provided with security.
He also announced that the Bolan Mail would be operated daily from Quetta to Karachi.
Hanif Abbasi mentioned that the attack on the Jaffer Express was very unfortunate but the security forces responded immediately and managed to control the suicide bombers.
He described this as the pinnacle of the security forces' actions.
He expressed appreciation for the Railway's DS and the entire team for rescuing people and restoring the track.
The Federal minister also pointed out that there are security issues such as the lack of scanners at the railway stations and other problems. He stated that 500 people would be deployed in the railway police and 1,000 additional recruits would be hired.
The railways minister emphasized that the number of trains operating in Balochistan would be brought back to the levels of 2003-2004, and, God willing, they are committed to provide the passengers with the foolproof security.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
More Stories From Business
-
4 minutes ago
-
Haroon urges improving local manufacturing of automobile parts4 minutes ago
-
SECP seeks stakeholders' feedback on draft certification regulations1 hour ago
-
Finance minister calls for inclusive, equitable globalization for benefiting developing economies2 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs317,800 per tola2 hours ago
-
KP Govt mulls over formation of power regulatory authority3 hours ago
-
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund Facility6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 20259 hours ago
-
IMF, Pakistan reach 1st staff level agreement under EFF10 hours ago