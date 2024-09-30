Railways Offer 50% Concession For Disabled Persons
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:17 PM
An official of Railways Ministry says concession will be granted upon producing Computerized National Identity Card bearing disability logo
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) Pakistan Railways is offering a 50 percent concession in rail fares to facilitate disabled persons traveling in all express and passenger trains.
According to an official of Railways Ministry, the concession will be granted upon producing Computerized National Identity Card bearing disability logo.
He said that a 50 percent discount has also been offered to the attendant accompanying visually impaired persons.
