Railways officer visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Chief Engineer Pakistan Railways Raja Iftikhar Ali on Wednesday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met with President Mian Imran Akbar.

During the meeting, SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar discussed various issues and also requested to launch a passenger train from Sialkot to Islamabad.

Mian Imran Akbar said that exporters of Sialkot should be granted subsidies for timely and secure transportation of export consignments from Sialkot to Karachi.

On this occasion, Raja Iftikhar Ali assured of his support for the resolution ofmatters discussed in the meeting.