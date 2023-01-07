UrduPoint.com

Railways, PIA To Be Profitable Entities: Saad Rafique

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Railways, PIA to be profitable entities: Saad Rafique

The Federal Minister says infrastructure of Railways worth five hundred billion rupees has been destroyed due to the unprecedented floods in the country.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th,2022) Minster for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has reiterated his commitment to reduce the volume of losses in Railways and Pakistan International Airlines and make them profitable entities by taking effective steps.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, he said that infrastructure of Railways worth five hundred billion rupees has been destroyed due to the unprecedented floods in the country.

Highlighting the vision to steer the Pakistan Railways from the current challenges, the Minister said that branding of the Railways station could prove useful to generate revenue and optical fiber would be laid through the revenue sharing formula.

He expressed hope to acquire forty billion rupees from Geneva Conference for Railways which will be spent for the maintenance of tracks.

Saad Rafique said Railways land will be used for commercial purposes to generate mammoth revenue and review petition has already been filed in Supreme Court in this regard.

The Minister rejecting the baseless propaganda about the fitness of Railways coaches imported from China said that these coaches were purchased from China through Transfer of Technology mode and now coaches and freight wagons will be manufactured in Pakistan.

In order to streamline the function of Civil Aviation Authority, the minister said the government has decided to outsource the operations of three important airports to a certain time period as per the international standards. He further said International Financial Corporation will provide assistance in this regard.

He also categorically dispelled the impression to privatize any airport of the country. He revealed the vision of competition of international operators through Competitive Bidding as it will ensure the greater level of transparency.

