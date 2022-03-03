UrduPoint.com

Rains To Bring Positive Impact On Seasonal Crops

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Rains to bring positive impact on seasonal crops

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Recent rains would bring about positive impact on seasonal crops including wheat, vegetables, oil seeds and pulses, besides boosting the output of fodder crops grown over vast areas for fulfilling the local needs of food for livestock.

The moderate rains are equally beneficial for both, rain fed and irrigated areas across the country, as it fulfill the irrigation requirements in rain fed areas, whereas these rains strengthen water reserves of irrigated areas and save cost of energy of the farmers, said Dr Sikandar Shaheen, Program Leader (wheat), National Agriculture Research Center.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that recent rains would be largely beneficial for wheat crop sown over vast rain-fed areas across the country, particularly in Potohar region, besides oil seed crops, seasonal vegetables and pulses would also get positive impact from the rains.

He informed that wheat, which is major cash crop of the season was in booting stage in late sowing areas, adding that in early sown areas of Sindh Province like Mirpur Khass and areas adjoining to Thar has reached to its harvesting stage.

The outlook of wheat across the crop grown areas in the country was satisfactory, he said adding that it is expected that output target of 29 million tons set for the season would be achieved, which would be sufficient to tackle with the local consumption.

It is worth mentioning here that the meteorological department has said that rain-wind/thunderstorm (with light snow over the hills) was expected in Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Snow Punjab Water Agriculture Thar Oil Gilgit Baltistan Mirpur From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

28 minutes ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

45 minutes ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

2 hours ago
 Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>