Raising Debt Ceiling 'Only Way' for US to Avoid Default, Long-Standing Harm - Powell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Raising the debt ceiling is the "only way" for Congress to avoid a US debt default and long-standing harm to the country's credit profile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

In a question-and-answer session during his biannual testimony to Congress, Powell made clear as custodian of US monetary policy, it was not his job to advise lawmakers on balance of payments, a function that comes under the Treasury. Yet, he said a debt default would have an enormous negative impact on the United States and its people.

"We do not seek to play a role in these policy issues, but at the end of the day, there's only one solution to this problem and that is ... Congress really needs to raise the debt ceiling," Powell said. "That's the only way out, in a timely way that allows us to pay all of our bills when asked to. And if we fail to do so, I think the consequences are hard to estimate.

But they could be extraordinarily adverse and could do long-standing harm."

The debt limit drama has become a yearly political fight in Congress between the Democrats, who say spending is crucial for social programs and to grow the economy, versus Republicans, who accuse their rivals of reckless wastage.

A drawn-out struggle to raise the nation's debt ceiling in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in major credit rating agency Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top triple-A credit status.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress in January that the department� had found a workaround to the debt default by delaying payment on non-critical obligations. The actions will buy the country time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing authority or suspend the limit for a period of time.