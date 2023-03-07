UrduPoint.com

Raising Debt Ceiling 'Only Way' For US To Avoid Default, Long-Standing Harm - Powell

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Raising Debt Ceiling 'Only Way' for US to Avoid Default, Long-Standing Harm - Powell

Raising the debt ceiling is the "only way" for Congress to avoid a US debt default and long-standing harm to the country's credit profile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Raising the debt ceiling is the "only way" for Congress to avoid a US debt default and long-standing harm to the country's credit profile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

In a question-and-answer session during his biannual testimony to Congress, Powell made clear as custodian of US monetary policy, it was not his job to advise lawmakers on balance of payments, a function that comes under the Treasury. Yet, he said a debt default would have an enormous negative impact on the United States and its people.

"We do not seek to play a role in these policy issues, but at the end of the day, there's only one solution to this problem and that is ... Congress really needs to raise the debt ceiling," Powell said. "That's the only way out, in a timely way that allows us to pay all of our bills when asked to. And if we fail to do so, I think the consequences are hard to estimate.

But they could be extraordinarily adverse and could do long-standing harm."

The debt limit drama has become a yearly political fight in Congress between the Democrats, who say spending is crucial for social programs and to grow the economy, versus Republicans, who accuse their rivals of reckless wastage.

A drawn-out struggle to raise the nation's debt ceiling in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in major credit rating agency Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top triple-A credit status.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress in January that the department� had found a workaround to the debt default by delaying payment on non-critical obligations. The actions will buy the country time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing authority or suspend the limit for a period of time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Job Buy Powell United States January Democrats Congress All Top

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

4 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

4 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

4 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.