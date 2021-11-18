UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat Promises All Possible Facilities To Business Community

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to business community

Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said on Thursday that the Punjab government was standing with the business community and it would extend all possible facilities to them according the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said on Thursday that the Punjab government was standing with the business community and it would extend all possible facilities to them according the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) meeting, he said the government would be the ultimate beneficiary when businesses would be flourishing.

He said the Punjab Assembly had passed 110 laws thus far, which were public friendly and acceptable for all. "We proceed in consultation with the stakeholders," the minister said and invited a delegation of the LCCI, saying that liaison should be on permanent basis.

He said the prime minister had set up a committee of law ministers of four provinces to get rid of delay in cases. "We have set a timeline to end delay in civil cases," he added.

Raja Basharat said that now proceedings would not be stopped due to stay orders. He said that Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre and Mediation Centers were working under the Punjab government.

The minister said that the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order and Cabinet Committee for Legislation would be in touch with the business community and all decisions would be made with consultation.

While answering a question, the minister said, "We are ready to extend maximum facilitation to the businesses for issuance of arm licenses.

" LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also shared their views and suggestions regarding business and industry.

Former presidents Sohail Lashari, Mian Tariq Misbah, former senior vice president Amjad Ali Jawa, former vice president Mian Zahid Javed Ahmad, Executive Council Members Ahmad Elahi, Mian Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Ali Afzal, Yousaf Shah, Abdul Wadood Alvi, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Nadeem Malik and Usman Malik were also present.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said effective legislation played a key role in determining the right direction of development of any country or province. He said that Pakistan was facing many economic challenges at the moment. Complexities in governance and rules & regulations were also hindering country's economic development, he added.

He said recently commercial courts had been established by the government which was a welcome step. He said that the project should be extended to other cities. He also welcomed reforms initiated to resolve the cases of overseas Pakistanis.

Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that issuance of arms license should be started from the LCCI to facilitate its members.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Amjad Ali All From Government Cabinet Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Allied Rental Modarba Punjab Assembly Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Arab League Hopes Root Causes of Migration Will So ..

Arab League Hopes Root Causes of Migration Will Soon Be Addressed

51 seconds ago
 Azam Khan Swati eulogizes PM efforts for granting ..

Azam Khan Swati eulogizes PM efforts for granting voting rights to overseas Paki ..

53 seconds ago
 Pfizer says to sell 10 mn Covid-19 treatments to U ..

Pfizer says to sell 10 mn Covid-19 treatments to US for $5.3 bn

55 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

56 seconds ago
 100 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

100 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.