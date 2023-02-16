UrduPoint.com

Raja Pervez Ashraf Assures Support For Industrial Zone In Chakwal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Raja Pervez Ashraf assures support for Industrial Zone in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday lauded the efforts of the business community to promote economic activities and assured his cooperation to resolve their key issues.

The Speaker met with a delegation of businessmen led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed a plan for establishing an industrial zone in Chakwal. Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ICCI former presidents Khalid Iqbal Malik and Zafar Bakhtawari as well as Saif ur Rehman Khan and others were included in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf appreciated the proposal of industrial estate in Chakwal and assured his cooperation and support for this important project. He said that the business community should arrange the land for the industrial zone and the government would cooperate in providing the necessary infrastructure.

He said that the business community was playing a key role in the economic development of the country and the government was determined to promote ease of doing business for them.

He also discussed other matters of mutual interest with the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that the economy could be brought out of the current challenges only by boosting exports and promoting industrialization.

He said that the government should speed up the work on the industrial zones under CPEC and cooperate with Islamabad and Chakwal Chambers of Commerce for setting up an industrial zone in Chakwal, which would help promote industrial activities and increase exports.

He invited Raja Parvaiz Ashraf to attend an important event of the Chamber as a special guest which would be organized during this month.

Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that due to its proximity to the twin cities and the airport, Chakwal was the most suitable place for the industrial zone, so the government should fully support the implementation of the project.

He said that the industrial zone in Chakwal would start a new era of development in the area and create lot of jobs for the youth.

Former President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik, said that the best solution to Pakistan's economic problems lied in promoting businesses, exports and investment, so the government should cooperate with the business community in that regard.

He said that the business community was the key stakeholder in the economy and the government should formulate economic policies in consultation with them, which would yield positive results.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Saifur Rahman Khan and others also spoke at the occasion and gave useful suggestions for better promotion of business activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce CPEC Chakwal Chamber Commerce Event Government Industry Best Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.