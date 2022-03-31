Ramadan bazaars now functional across Punjab: Mian Aslam

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday that Ramadan bazaars have become functional across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday that Ramadan bazaars have become functional across Punjab.

Talking to various delegations here in his office, he added that Punjab government has given a historic Ramadan package of Rs. 8 billion.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government is giving a subsidy of Rs.

4 billion for the supply of subsidized flour to the people. Poultry will be available at Rs 10 less per kg and eggs at Rs 5 less per dozen. Sugar will be available at Rs 10 less per kg less in Ramadan bazaars.

He said that agricultural fair price shops have also been set up in Ramadan bazaars.

The Minister said that during the holy month, the Ramadan bazaars will be open from 9 a.m. till Iftar and the best arrangements have been made for the convenience of the consumers in the Ramadan bazaars.