Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) The Utility Stores Corporation on Tuesday announced Ramadan relief package, offering the public relief of up to Rs100 rupees on prices of 19 essential food items through the Utility Stores Corporation.

The Federal government decided to operationalize the Ramadan package for Utility Stores across the country starting from the beginning of Ramadan, with the aim to provide 7.5 billion rupees in special subsidies, which would be distributed to the public through the corporation's extensive network.

The PM, aiming to facilitate the public, announced a special subsidy of 7.5 billion rupees during the holy month of Ramadan, which would be disseminated to the public through the Utility Stores Corporation's nationwide network.

The federal government's Ramadan relief package for Utility Stores would be operational from March 5th.

Under this package, 19 essential food items including flour, ghee, cooking oil, sugar, lentils, chickpeas, white gram, gram flour, dates, rice, tea, spices, milk, and beverages will be provided at subsidized rates.

To avail these subsidized items, registration in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is mandatory.

Under the Ramadan relief package for Utility Stores, a 10-kilogram bag of flour will be available for Rs648, ghee per kilogram for Rs365, and sugar for Rs109 per kilogram. Rs25 relief was given on cooking oil per liter,Rs25 for lentils and chickpeas , Rs50 for dates and nuts, Rs25 for Basmati rice per kilogram, and tea at Rs100 for 800 grams. The special discounts of 30 rupees per liter will be offered on Tetra Pak milk.

Moreover, under the Benazir Income Support Program, the registered individuals will receive 20 kilograms of flour, 5 kilograms of sugar, 5 kilograms of ghee, and 3 kilograms of rice, lentils, and cooking oil on a monthly basis during Ramadan.

There is no limit on the purchase of other items.

The individuals not registered in the Unique Income Support Program can immediately register at the BISP regional offices or the dedicated BISP registration counters at Utility Stores.

Utility Stores Corporation also arranged special discounts of up to 15 percent on more than 1,000 items for general consumers. The Utility Stores' Ramadan Relief Package will remain operational until Chand Raat.