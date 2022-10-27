Rana Sanaullah assures full support for promoting trade, business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the government was determined to facilitate private sector in promoting business activities for achieving sustainable economic development and social prosperity in the country.

He said this while talking to president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, who along with a delegation called on the minister, said a press release issued by ICCI.

The minister assured his cooperation for the ICCI's representation in the board of Capital Development Authority to resolve the related issues of the business community.

He said that the private sector was playing a vital role in the economic development and the government was committed to facilitate it in promoting business activities. The economy of the country was facing many challenges and the business community should accelerate efforts to promote exports that would help revive the health of the economy, he added. Rana Sana shared the government's strategy to save the businesses from any problems during the possible long march and reaffirmed that ICT Administration, CDA and Islamabad Police would cooperate with ICCI in facilitating the growth of business activities.

Hanif Abbasi, former SAPM said on this occasion that the government was serious in resolving the issues of the business community to facilitate them. He said Rana Sanaullah played excellent role in resolving the Centaurus Mall issue and added that he would play a similar role for resolving the other key issues of the business community. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president ICCI thanked the government on behalf of the business community for de-sealing the Centaurus Mall as its sealing had created concerns in the private sector and the potential investors.

He also lauded the very supportive role of Hanif Abbasi, former SAPM in de-sealing the Centaurus Mall, which has created goodwill in the business community for him and for the government. He said ICCI representation in the CDA Board is important to address the CDA related issues of the business community.

Bakhtawari asked the Chairman CDA and DC Islamabad to visit the markets along with ICCI representatives to identify issues and take steps to address them. He also demanded the Islamabad Police to take effective steps for improving security situation in markets and industrial areas.