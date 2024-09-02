Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Assures Stable Sugar Prices Amid Surplus Stock

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Rana Tanveer assures stable sugar prices amid surplus stock

Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday chaired a meeting of the Sugary Advisory Board (SAB) that reviewed the availability of the commodity stock and its price

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday chaired a meeting of the Sugary Advisory board (SAB) that reviewed the availability of the commodity stock and its price.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, a news release said.

The government reaffirmed its benchmark condition for the retail price of sugar for export, ensuring a stable market price.

According to reports, the average retail price of sugar has decreased by Rs 2 per kilogram, and the market price remained steady.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said there was a surplus stock of sugar in the country, and any price increase would be unacceptable.

The government's commitment to maintaining stable sugar prices aims to protect consumers' interests and prevent price hikes.

