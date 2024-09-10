Rana Tanveer Attends 202nd Brazil Independence Day Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday attended the 202nd Independence Day ceremony of Brazil as a special guest, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The minister extended felicitations to the people of Brazil on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, acknowledging the deep-rooted ties between the two nations since their independence.
Rana Tanveer emphasized that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Brazil are founded on shared values and mutual respect, with Brazil being Pakistan's first business partner in South America.
He said that Pakistan is committed to foster its trade relations with Brazil.
