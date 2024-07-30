Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Calls For Technology Adoption To Boost Agriculture Productivity: Rana Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Rana Tanveer calls for technology adoption to boost agriculture productivity: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday emphasized the need for modernization and technology adoption in the agriculture sector to boost productivity, reduce costs, and increase exports.

Speaking at a seminar titled 'Change of Agriculture of Pakistan', the minister said that the traditional farming practices were unsustainable and inefficient.

He said that technologies like ICT, IoT, mobile applications, GPS/GIS, and UAVs are playing a significant role in transforming traditional farming practices.

“Traditional farming practices are unsustainable and inefficient, which increase costs and reduce profits”, Rana Tanveer said.

The minister said that the agricultural sector grew by 6.25 per cent last year, surpassing other sectors and boosting the overall economic growth rate by 2.38 percent.

He highlighted that environmental impact can be reduced by using new technology.

Rana Tanveer said collaboration with stakeholders in the agricultural sector was going on and the government was providing the necessary institutional support to the agricultural sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Mobile Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business