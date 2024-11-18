Rana Tanveer, Ch. Shafay discuss industrial promotion

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met here at PSIC House on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met here at PSIC House on Monday.

During the meeting, it was agreed to move forward together for the promotion of industry and technical education, and early settlement of the issue pertaining to 96 acres of federal land taken by TEVTA on a 99-year lease in Taxila. The Punjab government agreed to the proposal to revise lease of the land. The committee will determine suitable revised lease for the land within a week.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the federal and Punjab governments will work together for the promotion of technical education and industry. Coordination between the two governments is essential for the promotion of technical education and industry, he said and added that the federal government will cooperate with Punjab in all possible ways. He said, "It is our commitment to equip the youth with quality technical education.

The future of Pakistan is linked to the promotion of quality technical education."

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain apprised Rana Tanveer about the measures taken to promote industry and technical education in Punjab. It should be noted that Government College of Technology is also established on leased land in Taxila.

He said, “The Punjab government has taken practical steps to promote quality technical education. By equipping the youth with modern sciences, they will change the destiny of the country and the nation.”

He said that labs and courses of TEVTA institutes are being aligned with the modern requirements. He said that measures being taken for the promotion of investment are proving fruitful.

Federal Secretary Industries & Production Saif Anjum, Provincial Secretary for Industries & Trade Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Chairman TEVTA Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, CEO SMEDA, CEO TEVTA and officials of federal and Punjab governments were also present in the meeting.