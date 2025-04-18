Rana Tanveer chairs meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) An important meeting regarding the training of agriculture graduates was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain here Friday.

While appreciating the departure of the first batch of graduates, the minister acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all officers involved.

He also conveyed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the team’s collective efforts.

During the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain directed to further enhance and strengthen the collaboration between students and Chinese universities for training purposes.

He directed for the urgent completion of the next batch’s processing, with a firm deadline.

The minister emphasized the need to extend the training duration from 3 months to 6 months, particularly in those universities that previously offered shorter programs.

He also decided to increase the number of students per university from 50 to 100, with all programs to be aligned with a six-month training model.

He highlighted the importance of focusing on Chinese universities that specialize in advanced agricultural technology, which could play a key role in Pakistan’s future agricultural development.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research remains fully committed to ensuring a brighter future for the country's agriculture graduates.