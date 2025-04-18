Rana Tanveer Chairs Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) An important meeting regarding the training of agriculture graduates was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain here Friday.
While appreciating the departure of the first batch of graduates, the minister acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all officers involved.
He also conveyed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the team’s collective efforts.
During the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain directed to further enhance and strengthen the collaboration between students and Chinese universities for training purposes.
He directed for the urgent completion of the next batch’s processing, with a firm deadline.
The minister emphasized the need to extend the training duration from 3 months to 6 months, particularly in those universities that previously offered shorter programs.
He also decided to increase the number of students per university from 50 to 100, with all programs to be aligned with a six-month training model.
He highlighted the importance of focusing on Chinese universities that specialize in advanced agricultural technology, which could play a key role in Pakistan’s future agricultural development.
The Ministry of National Food Security & Research remains fully committed to ensuring a brighter future for the country's agriculture graduates.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Business
-
Rana Tanveer chairs meeting5 minutes ago
-
SECP registers 2,757 new companies in March 202525 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan review preparations for single country exhibition in Addis Ababa: Commerce Minist ..2 hours ago
-
SCCI demands end to load shedding3 hours ago
-
PSDP 2024-25: Govt releases Rs664.621 bln development funds in nine months3 hours ago
-
Food imports reduced 2.74 percent in 09 month of FY2024-254 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 20259 hours ago
-
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief18 hours ago
-
Privatisation Commission Board meeting held19 hours ago