Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Chairs Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Rana Tanveer chairs meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) An important meeting regarding the training of agriculture graduates was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain here Friday.

While appreciating the departure of the first batch of graduates, the minister acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all officers involved.

He also conveyed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the team’s collective efforts.

During the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain directed to further enhance and strengthen the collaboration between students and Chinese universities for training purposes.

He directed for the urgent completion of the next batch’s processing, with a firm deadline.

The minister emphasized the need to extend the training duration from 3 months to 6 months, particularly in those universities that previously offered shorter programs.

He also decided to increase the number of students per university from 50 to 100, with all programs to be aligned with a six-month training model.

He highlighted the importance of focusing on Chinese universities that specialize in advanced agricultural technology, which could play a key role in Pakistan’s future agricultural development.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research remains fully committed to ensuring a brighter future for the country's agriculture graduates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

2 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

2 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

2 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

4 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

5 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

5 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

16 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

17 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business