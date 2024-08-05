Rana Tanveer condemns human rights violations in IIOJK

Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer on Monday strongly condemned the Indian government's actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a "worst example of violation of human rights"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer on Monday strongly condemned the Indian government's actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a "worst example of violation of human rights".

The minister said that five years back on this day, Indian Parliament revoked the independent status of Kashmir, a move that goes against India's own constitution and the founding principles of the country since 1947, said a news release.

The minister accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crossing all limits of brutality and blamed the incompetent Imran Khan government for failing to raise their voice against the move.

The minister reaffirmed his party's commitment to the freedom of Kashmir, vowing to highlight the issue on every platform until it is resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Rana Tanveer warned that India's actions would lead to a deadlock in Kashmir and ultimately be its day of reckoning.

He emphasized that Pakistan was seeking a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue, in line with UN resolutions and in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, to ensure regional peace and survival.