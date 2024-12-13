Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Denies Reports Of Sugar Price Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Rana Tanveer denies reports of sugar price increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday categorically denied reports of an increase in sugar prices, assuring that there has been no rise across the country.

He confirmed that there is no shortage of sugar in the market and its price remains stable, said a news release.

Tanveer said that sugar is currently available at Rs 130 per kilogram in retail markets and between Rs 124 to Rs 125 in wholesale markets.

The minister emphasized that, under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sugar prices are being closely monitored to ensure affordability for the public.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to maintain price stability and prevent any unwarranted fluctuations in the market.

The government remains dedicated to ensuring the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices. It continues to take proactive steps to safeguard public welfare and address any challenges in the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

1 hour ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

2 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

17 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business