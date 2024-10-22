Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Departs For Saudi Arabia To Participate In MIPF 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister of Industries, Production, and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain departed for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to participate in the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum (MIPF) 2024.

According to the Industries Ministry spokesperson, the forum is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and will take place in Riyadh from October 23-24, 2024.

During the forum the discussions will focus on digitalization and automation in the manufacturing sector, he added.

During the visit, the minister will also meet with Saudi authorities to discuss current economic and industrial cooperation.

More Stories From Business