Rana Tanveer Emphasizes Boosting Halal Meat Exports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Monday highlighted the need to enhance halal meat exports to support sustainable economic growth and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Monday highlighted the need to enhance halal meat exports to support sustainable economic growth and development.

The minister was addressing a meeting focused on strategies to boost halal meat exports, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Industry Haroon Akhtar Khan.

Rana Tanveer said that government was committed to increasing halal meat exports, with ongoing discussions currently underway with Malaysia.

If an agreement is finalized, halal meat exports are expected to reach $200 million within five years, he added.

This move would not only strengthen bilateral ties but also promote Pakistan’s local export sector, the minister added.

He pointed out the potential for expanded cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in trade, investment, information technology, energy, agriculture, and particularly in the halal meat sector.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that both countries stand to benefit from mutual collaboration and deeper economic engagement.

The minister assured that Pakistan will uphold the highest quality standards and is prepared to export premium halal meat to Malaysia in the near future.

It is noteworthy that during the recent visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister to Pakistan, both nations agreed on a halal meat export deal worth $200 million.

Pakistan currently stands as Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner in South Asia.

During the visit, the Pakistan-Malaysia Business Council (PMBC) and the Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council (MPBC) also discussed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the halal trade sector.

