Rana Tanveer felicitates nation on I Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday urged for collective efforts towards achieving a prosperous, peaceful and united Pakistan.

Felicitating the nation on the country’s Independence Day, he emphasized the crucial role of the youth in driving Pakistan's progress, urging them to harness their potential and contribute to the country's growth through their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment.

He stressed that Pakistan was earned through the immense sacrifices and tireless efforts of our forefathers.

"We pay tribute to the sacrifices of our forefathers," he remarked.

He said, "We must worked together to become a brave nation that stands tall against current challenges and builds a bright future for our beloved country."