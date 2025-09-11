Rana Tanveer, FFC CEO discuss fertilizer pricing, farmer relief & agricultural sustainability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday met with Chief Executive Officer of Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Jahangir Piracha to discuss fertilizer pricing, availability, and key issues facing the agriculture sector.

During the meeting, the minister underscored that even if international market prices are increasing, this should not affect the cost of fertilizers produced locally, said a news release.

He warned that passing on unnecessary price hikes to farmers is unacceptable, especially when they are already struggling with multiple challenges, including heavy losses caused by recent floods, depressed wheat prices, and rising costs of cultivation.

He stressed that the government is determined to shield farmers from additional financial pressures, as their well-being is directly linked with the nation’s food security and economic stability.

He further highlighted that agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and the prosperity of millions of households depends on it.

The government, therefore, has taken a firm policy decision to bring down the cost of inputs, particularly fertilizers, pesticides, and seeds, so that farmers’ profits may increase and agricultural productivity can be enhanced.

He reiterated that ensuring affordable fertilizers is not only a matter of economic policy but also a matter of social justice.

The Minister assured the FFC CEO of uninterrupted gas supply for fertilizer production and affirmed that any issues on the side of the government would be resolved promptly to facilitate smooth supply.

At the same time, he made it clear that fertilizer companies also have a responsibility to cooperate with the government in this critical time by refraining from unjustified price increases, maintaining adequate stocks, and ensuring timely distribution across the country.

He stressed that the government will closely monitor the fertilizer supply chain to curb hoarding, black marketing, or artificial shortages. “The farmers of Pakistan must not be exploited,” the Minister remarked, adding that strict action will be taken against elements attempting to manipulate the market at the cost of farmers’ interests.

The Minister also emphasized that Pakistan’s food security strategy is based on three pillars: lowering input costs, improving crop yields, and protecting the rights of farmers. He noted that affordable fertilizers will play a decisive role in boosting productivity in upcoming sowing seasons, especially for wheat and rice, which are vital to ensuring food self-sufficiency.

Jahangir Piracha, CEO of FFC, appreciated the government’s proactive approach and assured the minister of his company’s full cooperation in maintaining steady supply and stabilizing fertilizer prices.

He welcomed the government’s commitment to addressing issues on its side and reaffirmed FFC’s resolve to stand with the government in these testing times.

The meeting concluded with a joint understanding that both the government and fertilizer industry must work together to safeguard the interests of farmers, ensure sustainable agricultural growth, and strengthen Pakistan’s food security framework.

The minister reaffirmed that the prosperity of farmers remains at the heart of the government’s agricultural reforms, and every possible measure will be taken to ensure relief for cultivators and stability for the agriculture sector.