Rana Tanveer for exploiting olive potential to cut edible oil imports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Minister for National food and Security Rana Tanveer here on Wednesday stressed the need for exploit the potential of olive oil production and reduce dependence on edible oil imports.

Speaking at Olive Summit 2024, the minister emphasized the country's vast potential for olive sector, urging the need of processing, packaging, and marketing to attract customers.

The minister said that research was crucial to the growth of any sector, so for developing the agricultural sector, there is a need to undertake research to enhance its development.

Tanveer said that Pakistan currently imports 70-80% of edible oil, which is then processed into unhealthy ghee while in contrast, olive oil offers numerous health benefits.

With Pakistan's current reliance on imported edible oil, the minister stressed the need for a sustainable substitute, highlighting the potential for olive oil production to meet local demands and drive exports.

“As we hear the word export the government becomes excited because we want to enhance our export “, he added.

He praised the efforts of Dr. Tariq and Azmat Awan, two government officials driving the olive sector's development.

Pakistan's olive sector is poised to significant growth, with Rana Tanveer outlining ambitious plans to transform the country into a major player in the global market.

The Al Baraka Pakistan Olive Summit 2024 brought together key national and international experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to advance Pakistan’s olive industry.

Under the theme "Developing a Safe, Sustainable & Ready-to-Export Supply Chain of the Olive Sector," the summit emphasized Pakistan’s potential to emerge as a significant player in the global olive market.