Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Hails Nestle’s Export Achievements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Rana Tanveer hails Nestle’s export achievements

Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday hailed Nestle Pakistan for its remarkable export achievements, terming the company's success as a testament to the resilience of the country's private sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday hailed Nestle Pakistan for its remarkable export achievements, terming the company's success as a testament to the resilience of the country's private sector.

Addressing an event organized by the Nestle Pakistan, the minister said that Nestle has successfully increased its exports to 26 countries, contributing significantly to Pakistan's foreign reserve and playing a key role in the government's plan to revitalize the economy.

"Nestle's success underscores the critical role that businesses play in driving a nation's economic growth," the Minister said, encouraging the company to continue its commitment to quality and excellence. He noted that Nestle's iconic brands, such as Everyday, Vital, and Milkpack Cream, have successfully reached local consumers.

The Minister also highlighted Nestle Pakistan's achievement as one of the top packaged food exporters in the country, earning valuable foreign exchange reserves. He emphasized the need to establish Pakistan as a key export hub, citing Nestle's success as a model for other businesses to follow.

The minister recalled approving Nestle Pakistan's proposal for launching a small water bottle during his tenure as Minister for Science and Technology. The initiative became popular, and many companies followed suit.

The Minister congratulated Nestle's CEO and team for their contributions to the national economy, expressing confidence that the company will achieve its $100 million target by 2030.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Exports Water Company Hub Event Government Top Nestle Pakistan Limited Million

Recent Stories

Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW ..

Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension project ..

2 minutes ago
 Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9 ..

Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9th Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 7

3 minutes ago
 143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

12 minutes ago
 MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerabl ..

MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerable citizens

9 minutes ago
 White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

12 minutes ago
 International conference on 'Trends & Research in ..

International conference on 'Trends & Research in Chemistry' begins

13 minutes ago
Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, re ..

Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, renew resolve to continue freedo ..

13 minutes ago
 DC reviews encroachment, cleanliness measures

DC reviews encroachment, cleanliness measures

13 minutes ago
 Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters

Delegation of KfW Bank visits NTDC headquarters

22 minutes ago
 OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector c ..

OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector climate action

22 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points

22 minutes ago
 Government of Japan provides grant assistance to t ..

Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development proj ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business