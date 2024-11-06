Rana Tanveer Hails Nestle’s Export Achievements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday hailed Nestle Pakistan for its remarkable export achievements, terming the company's success as a testament to the resilience of the country's private sector
Addressing an event organized by the Nestle Pakistan, the minister said that Nestle has successfully increased its exports to 26 countries, contributing significantly to Pakistan's foreign reserve and playing a key role in the government's plan to revitalize the economy.
"Nestle's success underscores the critical role that businesses play in driving a nation's economic growth," the Minister said, encouraging the company to continue its commitment to quality and excellence. He noted that Nestle's iconic brands, such as Everyday, Vital, and Milkpack Cream, have successfully reached local consumers.
The Minister also highlighted Nestle Pakistan's achievement as one of the top packaged food exporters in the country, earning valuable foreign exchange reserves. He emphasized the need to establish Pakistan as a key export hub, citing Nestle's success as a model for other businesses to follow.
The minister recalled approving Nestle Pakistan's proposal for launching a small water bottle during his tenure as Minister for Science and Technology. The initiative became popular, and many companies followed suit.
The Minister congratulated Nestle's CEO and team for their contributions to the national economy, expressing confidence that the company will achieve its $100 million target by 2030.
