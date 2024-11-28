Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Hails PSX Performance As It Crosses 100,000 Points

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Rana Tanveer hails PSX performance as it crosses 100,000 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday hailed the pakistan stock exchange (psx) performance as it crossed 100,000 points signaling a major boost to Pakistan's economy.

The minister also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on achieving rapid economic growth, attributing this success to the his tireless efforts and the government's effective economic policies, said a statement here.

He said, "Pakistan will achieve rapid economic growth in all sectors."

"There is a positive trend in all economic indicators", he remarked.

More Stories From Business