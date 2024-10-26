Rana Tanveer Highlights Auto Industry Importance In Economic Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday emphasized the importance of the auto industry in country economic development.
While addressing the Pakistan Auto Parts Show 2024, the minister praised the local manufacturers' ability to produce high-quality parts and expressed optimism about the industry's future, said a news release.
"Pakistan is one of the 40 automobile manufacturing countries in the world", he added.
Tanveer urged all the stakeholders to worked hard to accelerate industrial and agricultural development.
"Pakistani manufacturers are capable of producing highly complex parts to international standards", he remarked.
The minister said that that the participation of local and international companies in the event will bring new innovation in the industry.
He highlighted that the exhibition is important to promote industrial development and strengthen Pakistan's economy.
During the event the minister also visited various manufacturing units.
The event was organized by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers at Expo Center Lahore.
