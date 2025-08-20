Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Meets Governor Of Qom Province

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Rana Tanveer meets Governor of Qom Province

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with Akbar Behnamjou, Governor of Qom Province, at the Governor’s office in Qom, Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with Akbar Behnamjou, Governor of Qom Province, at the Governor’s office in Qom, Iran.

The discussions underscored the enduring cultural, historical, and religious ties that unite Pakistan and Iran, while placing special emphasis on translating these bonds into stronger trade and agricultural collaboration, said a press release.

Reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade with Iran, identifying agriculture as a vital area of mutual interest. He highlighted Pakistan’s capacity to supply high-quality rice, mangoes, halal meat, and maize.

The minister emphasized the potential of agriculture to act as a cornerstone for food security and economic integration between the two nations. He underlined Pakistan’s readiness to share its proven expertise in key areas such as rice, wheat, mango, citrus and to learn from Iran’s strengths in saffron, pistachios, and dry fruits, pointing toward a mutually enriching partnership.

Both leaders discussed practical measures to facilitate this cooperation. These included enhancing customs procedures, improving SPS protocols, and bolstering trade infrastructure like cold chains and warehousing—essential for maintaining the quality and efficiency of agricultural exports and imports.

Rana Tanveer also welcomed Iran’s commitment to significantly increasing reliance on Pakistani agricultural exports. Iran agreed to source a substantial share of its rice imports, resolve issues affecting mango export permits and foreign exchange allocations, and import large volumes of maize and meat, targeting Pakistan as a principal supplier for about 60% of its meat imports .

Describing the meeting as a pivotal step toward a sustainable agricultural alliance, Rana Tanveer Hussain extended an invitation to Governor Behnamjou and relevant agricultural officials for a reciprocal visit to Pakistan. He emphasized that people-to-people and institutional exchanges would further strengthen this newly energized partnership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

24 seconds ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

12 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

26 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

28 seconds ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

29 seconds ago
 1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

31 seconds ago
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

7 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

7 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

7 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

7 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three- ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit

7 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business