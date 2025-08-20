Rana Tanveer Meets Governor Of Qom Province
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with Akbar Behnamjou, Governor of Qom Province, at the Governor’s office in Qom, Iran
The discussions underscored the enduring cultural, historical, and religious ties that unite Pakistan and Iran, while placing special emphasis on translating these bonds into stronger trade and agricultural collaboration, said a press release.
Reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade with Iran, identifying agriculture as a vital area of mutual interest. He highlighted Pakistan’s capacity to supply high-quality rice, mangoes, halal meat, and maize.
The minister emphasized the potential of agriculture to act as a cornerstone for food security and economic integration between the two nations. He underlined Pakistan’s readiness to share its proven expertise in key areas such as rice, wheat, mango, citrus and to learn from Iran’s strengths in saffron, pistachios, and dry fruits, pointing toward a mutually enriching partnership.
Both leaders discussed practical measures to facilitate this cooperation. These included enhancing customs procedures, improving SPS protocols, and bolstering trade infrastructure like cold chains and warehousing—essential for maintaining the quality and efficiency of agricultural exports and imports.
Rana Tanveer also welcomed Iran’s commitment to significantly increasing reliance on Pakistani agricultural exports. Iran agreed to source a substantial share of its rice imports, resolve issues affecting mango export permits and foreign exchange allocations, and import large volumes of maize and meat, targeting Pakistan as a principal supplier for about 60% of its meat imports .
Describing the meeting as a pivotal step toward a sustainable agricultural alliance, Rana Tanveer Hussain extended an invitation to Governor Behnamjou and relevant agricultural officials for a reciprocal visit to Pakistan. He emphasized that people-to-people and institutional exchanges would further strengthen this newly energized partnership.
