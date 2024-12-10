Rana Tanveer Meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister For Agriculture
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday met with the Deputy Agriculture of Uzbekistan and discussed matters relating to strengthen agricultural cooperation between both the countries
The discussions specially focused on reviving potato exports from Pakistan, besides expanding bilateral trade and cooperation between the two countries, said a press release.
Rana Tanveer Hussain welcomed the Uzbek delegation and acknowledged their efforts to enhance bilateral ties. He emphasized the historical and strategic significance of Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, with agriculture serving as a cornerstone of mutual collaboration.
The minister also highlighted the outcomes of the 9th Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) as a key milestone, which has laid the groundwork for seamless and timely implementation of agreed initiatives.
He highlighted Pakistan’s position as the 14th largest potato producer, with Punjab contributing 97.
8% of the national yield and exports to 37 countries.
Uzbekistan imported about 419 metric tons of potatoes in 2022 as compared to the imports of 2,139 metric tons of the year 2023, though trade was suspended in 2024, he added.
A recent B2B session between exporters from both countries discussed pathways to revive this trade, he added. The minister reaffirmed the commitment to meet Uzbekistan’s phytosanitary standards and proposed enhanced collaboration between quarantine authorities of the both countries.
He also suggested joint research initiatives for climate-resilient potato varieties and fostering direct partnerships between private sector entities.
Rana Tanveer expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan's efforts to enhance trade and reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to providing high-quality agricultural products to fulfill its requirements.
