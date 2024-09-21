Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Reviews GMO Soybean Production In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Rana Tanveer reviews GMO Soybean production in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Minister for National food Security, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday chaired a meeting to review genetically modified organisms (GMO) soybean production and export in the country.

He said that genetically modified seed has several benefits however it also has some drawbacks.

Currently, these seeds are used for only cotton production across the country.

The issue of GMO production is under consideration in Cabinet, the minister said highlighting that the Ministry of Food Security has no obstacles to importing GMO soybean, however the Ministry of Climate Change has some reservations.

He said that a committee of the cabinet will be formed to consult the issue with the Climate Ministry and other stakeholders stressing the need to thoroughly evaluate all aspects before making such decision.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Cotton All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

30 minutes ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

57 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

2 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

15 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

15 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

15 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

16 hours ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business