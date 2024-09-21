Rana Tanveer Reviews GMO Soybean Production In Country
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Minister for National food Security, Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday chaired a meeting to review genetically modified organisms (GMO) soybean production and export in the country.
He said that genetically modified seed has several benefits however it also has some drawbacks.
Currently, these seeds are used for only cotton production across the country.
The issue of GMO production is under consideration in Cabinet, the minister said highlighting that the Ministry of Food Security has no obstacles to importing GMO soybean, however the Ministry of Climate Change has some reservations.
He said that a committee of the cabinet will be formed to consult the issue with the Climate Ministry and other stakeholders stressing the need to thoroughly evaluate all aspects before making such decision.
