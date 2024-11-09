Rana Tanveer Reviews SME Development Strategy
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Saturday made a review of the proposed action plan to be prepared by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) as per vision of the prime minister of Pakistan.
The meeting, held in this regard here at SMEDA premises, was also attended by Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum and senior management team of SMEDA. Socrat Aman Rana, CEO SMEDA, gave a detailed presentation on this occasion to apprise the minister about interventions required to be made at government level for providing SMEs with necessary support for easy and enhanced financing, marketing, technology upgradation, subcontracting and women entrepreneurship development.
Besides highlighting the features of the subject presentation, he said that Provincial Working Groups set up under the National SME Policy-2021 were already in action to lay down the provincial SME Development Strategies.
He told that SMEDA, in collaboration with ITC, had helped the governments of Sindh and Balochistan to lay down the regional SME development strategies. He said that SMEDA is ready to extend the similar support also to rest of the provinces.
It is notable that the present government is committed to cope with the poverty and unemployment challenges by rapid and equitable growth of SMEs across the Country. In this regard MoIP is paying deep attention to put up a feasible and effective strategy for SME development as per direction of the PM. Whereas, SMEDA, under patronage of MoIP is working hard to evolve a concrete SME Development Strategy, besides expediting implementation on the Action Plan already in vogue under SME Policy-2021.
