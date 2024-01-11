Open Menu

Rangers Monitoring And Complaint Cell Activated At KCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh Thursday announced that ‘Rangers Monitoring and Complaint Cell’ had been activated at the Chamber’s premises , where two Rangers officials will remain available at the cell from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM everyday to facilitate the members of the business community in dealing with law and order issues. He thanked the Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas for extending his support and cooperation in this regard

He was talking to a delegation of Alliance of Arambagh Markets Association led by the Association’s Chairman Asif Gulfam, which called on him here.

“Rangers Cell along with already operational Police Chamber Liaison Committee (PCLC) at KCCI would certainly provide relief to a large number of businessmen and industrialists,” he said and advised the businessmen, shopkeepers, industrialists and other complainants to immediately approach Rangers Cell for assistance if they were receiving threats.

He also assured that the identity of complainant will strictly be kept confidential.

Iftikhar Sheikh said that KCCI’s leadership made rigorous efforts in the regard and held detailed discussions with DG Rangers, Additional IGP and other officials of Law Enforcing Agencies for ensuring safe and secure environment in Karachi.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Alliance of Arambagh Markets Association Asif Gulfam highlighted issued being faced by shopkeepers including economic crises and law and order. “To ensure safe and secure environment, Police and Rangers troops have to be deployed at all the commercial markets of Karachi so that the businessmen, traders and shopkeepers could carry on their businesses without any fear of being threatened or attacked,” he proposed.

Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon said that the Karachi Chamber was the true representative of business community, particularly the Small Traders and shopkeepers. He advised small traders to stay in touch with KCCI and participate in relevant meetings so that numerous issues could be brought to the limelight and amicably resolved.

More Stories From Business