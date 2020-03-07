Rashakai Economic Zone to provide two lac employments

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that the provincial government is thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the approval of Rashakai Economic Zone which would provide employment to two lac people in province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that the provincial government is thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the approval of Rashakai Economic Zone which would provide employment to two lac people in province.

He said this during press briefing here Saturday in Media Cell Civil Secretariat. Ajmal Wazir said that there will be Rs4 billion investments in the Economic Zone, which will enable Chinese and Pakistani investors to invest.

He said that the project would be linked to the Khyber Economic Corridor and the economic zones would be inaugurated soon.

The Advisor said that projects are being completed in sports and tourism sectors in the province. He said that billions of rupees projects are being initiated in merged districts in this regard.

Ajmal Wazir said that ehsas, rationing and shelter programs are the good initiative by the government which facilitating people at their door step.

The entire cabinet is vibrant to control the inflation and corona virus.

He said that women march is allowing within traditions, culture and law. He said that the opposition kept the people in dark while the incumbent government expelled them from the swamp. The opposition protest in KP Assembly is baseless and the government is ready for dialogue with the opposition.

The government want to promote media and have announced Rs2 million for each press club of the merged districts said Ajmal Wazir.