Rashakai SEZ Project Vital For Industrial Uplift: Dr. Aamir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr. Aamir Abdullah has said that Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Rashkai was vital project of the provincial government towards industrial development, which had been established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through mutual cooperation. He said that this project would prove to be a milestone for the promotion of industrialization and economic development in the province, while it was the government's effort to provide all facilities to the entrepreneurs and companies setting up industries here.

He expressed these during a briefing while visiting Rashkai Special Economic Zone here Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and other officers of the Company, officers of the CPEC project and "China Roads and Building Company" (CRBC) representatives, who are working with the provincial government in the construction work of the Zone were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister was given meticulous briefing on the special economic zone, established under CPEC for industrial development, its unique features and the completion of its construction infrastructure in the first phase. He was also briefed about the facilities to be provided in the zone in the future phases.

The caretaker minister was told that the establishment of the special zone is one of the major projects being established in the country under the CPEC project, which is being built in collaboration between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development Company and the Chinese construction company CRBC.

He was informed that the construction work of the first phase of the zone has almost been completed while this special zone will cover a total area of 1000 acres.

Similarly, 702 acres of land in the Zone has been allocated for industrial plots and 76 acres for commercial plots.

He was told that not only domestic, rather foreign industrialists and businessmen are also being attracted for investment in the economic zone, while in the first phase, plots have been provided here for 18 domestic and one Chinese industry.

He was told that all the facilities were being provided in the Zone as per the required standards, while on this occasion the caretaker minister was informed about some issues related to electricity and gas.

Speaking on this occasion, the caretaker minister said that the attraction of foreign investors in Rashakai Special Economic Zone was a good gesture.

He assured that all possible facilities would be provided to domestic and foreign investors here and in this regard he also gave clear instructions to the concerned authorities.

He said that related matters would be raised with the relevant quarters for its immediate solution regarding electricity and gas matters so that there could be no problem for the industries and this industrial zone should be developed rapidly according to its geographical importance.

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister also inspected various construction projects within the Zone and expressed satisfaction over their quality.

On this occasion, the minister was also presented with a shield by the Chinese construction company CRBC.

