UrduPoint.com

Rashakai Special Economic Zone To Become Operational Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Rashakai Special Economic Zone to become operational next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak has said that 98% of work on infrastructure development in Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone (pSEZ) has been completed and will become operational in March 2023.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that spread over an area of 1000 acres, pSEZ is a flagship project of the KP government under the industrial cooperation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework that serves as CPEC Special Economic Zone.

It is one of the four prioritized SEZs that would be the first SEZ to become operational next month.

He said that power transmission and transformation were crucial parts of the project, which are near completion. He said that a special focus of this project is to set up export-oriented industrial units in it. Besides the investment of US $ 400 million, they are also expecting the generation of 250,000 to 300,000 direct and indirect employment, he said, adding that 80% of the labour force in the zone would be local, particularly natives of the area.

Regarding investment in the project, the CEO KP-EZDMC said that so far 18 Pakistani and Chinese companies have agreed on making joint ventures in it. The project not only will play a crucial role in the economic growth of KP, but also in strengthening the national economy, he said and added that a large number of investors have started construction work on their industrial units.

He said that the company is giving priority to the establishment of export-oriented manufacturing units in the zone to create alternates to imports.

He said that the foreign investment in the zone not only will pave way for the transfer of modern technology to KP, but also bring in expertise and other good practices to Pakistan. "Trainers and master trainers arrive along with these modern machineries will also prove beneficial for our coming generations."\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology China Company CPEC March Sunday Government Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

7 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

16 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

17 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.