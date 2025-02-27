Open Menu

RASTA-PIDE's 5th Conference Concludes After In-depth Policy Discussions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RASTA-PIDE's 5th conference concludes after in-depth policy discussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A two-day conference organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) under the RASTA Competitive Grants Program concluded on Thursday, following in-depth discussions on transformative policy research and development strategies.

During the 5th Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) conference, as many as 24 research papers were presented across six technical sessions.

Conference participants covered various topics, including “Tech for Competition and Growth,” “Fiscal Management,” “Sludge and Development,” “Human Capital and Opportunities,” “Sustainable Development,” and “Political Governance.”

Building on the momentum from previous sessions, the concluding day’s discussions centered on some of the country’s most pressing socio-economic challenges, including fiscal policy, environmental sustainability, technological innovation and labor market dynamics.

In closing, the RASTA-PIDE management extended gratitude to all contributors who have been integral to the success of this initiative.

They praised all presenters for their high-quality research and engaging presentations, which not only addressed critical policy gaps but also elevated academic discourse to new heights.

The management noted that the methodologies and findings presented surpassed the standards often observed in PhD dissertations and university research, demonstrating the depth and impact of the work being carried out under RASTA-PIDE.

Reflecting on the success of the conference, RASTA-PIDE emphasized the critical role of evidence-based policymaking in shaping Pakistan’s future.

“Today’s discussions have reinforced the need for inclusive, forward-thinking policies that align with Pakistan’s evolving socio-economic landscape. The RASTA platform continues to foster rigorous academic research that directly informs policymaking, bridging the gap between research and policy implementation.”

The management also said PIDE remained committed to fostering a collaborative, research-driven policy environment, ensuring that innovative ideas translate into actionable policy solutions for Pakistan’s sustainable development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches Housing Innovation Forum

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan

9 minutes ago
 NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation ..

NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Pr ..

Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperati ..

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation

25 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution launches field v ..

National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities

1 hour ago
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business