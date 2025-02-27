ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A two-day conference organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) under the RASTA Competitive Grants Program concluded on Thursday, following in-depth discussions on transformative policy research and development strategies.

During the 5th Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) conference, as many as 24 research papers were presented across six technical sessions.

Conference participants covered various topics, including “Tech for Competition and Growth,” “Fiscal Management,” “Sludge and Development,” “Human Capital and Opportunities,” “Sustainable Development,” and “Political Governance.”

Building on the momentum from previous sessions, the concluding day’s discussions centered on some of the country’s most pressing socio-economic challenges, including fiscal policy, environmental sustainability, technological innovation and labor market dynamics.

In closing, the RASTA-PIDE management extended gratitude to all contributors who have been integral to the success of this initiative.

They praised all presenters for their high-quality research and engaging presentations, which not only addressed critical policy gaps but also elevated academic discourse to new heights.

The management noted that the methodologies and findings presented surpassed the standards often observed in PhD dissertations and university research, demonstrating the depth and impact of the work being carried out under RASTA-PIDE.

Reflecting on the success of the conference, RASTA-PIDE emphasized the critical role of evidence-based policymaking in shaping Pakistan’s future.

“Today’s discussions have reinforced the need for inclusive, forward-thinking policies that align with Pakistan’s evolving socio-economic landscape. The RASTA platform continues to foster rigorous academic research that directly informs policymaking, bridging the gap between research and policy implementation.”

The management also said PIDE remained committed to fostering a collaborative, research-driven policy environment, ensuring that innovative ideas translate into actionable policy solutions for Pakistan’s sustainable development.