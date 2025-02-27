RASTA-PIDE's 5th Conference Concludes After In-depth Policy Discussions
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A two-day conference organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) under the RASTA Competitive Grants Program concluded on Thursday, following in-depth discussions on transformative policy research and development strategies.
During the 5th Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) conference, as many as 24 research papers were presented across six technical sessions.
Conference participants covered various topics, including “Tech for Competition and Growth,” “Fiscal Management,” “Sludge and Development,” “Human Capital and Opportunities,” “Sustainable Development,” and “Political Governance.”
Building on the momentum from previous sessions, the concluding day’s discussions centered on some of the country’s most pressing socio-economic challenges, including fiscal policy, environmental sustainability, technological innovation and labor market dynamics.
In closing, the RASTA-PIDE management extended gratitude to all contributors who have been integral to the success of this initiative.
They praised all presenters for their high-quality research and engaging presentations, which not only addressed critical policy gaps but also elevated academic discourse to new heights.
The management noted that the methodologies and findings presented surpassed the standards often observed in PhD dissertations and university research, demonstrating the depth and impact of the work being carried out under RASTA-PIDE.
Reflecting on the success of the conference, RASTA-PIDE emphasized the critical role of evidence-based policymaking in shaping Pakistan’s future.
“Today’s discussions have reinforced the need for inclusive, forward-thinking policies that align with Pakistan’s evolving socio-economic landscape. The RASTA platform continues to foster rigorous academic research that directly informs policymaking, bridging the gap between research and policy implementation.”
The management also said PIDE remained committed to fostering a collaborative, research-driven policy environment, ensuring that innovative ideas translate into actionable policy solutions for Pakistan’s sustainable development.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches Housing Innovation Forum
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan
NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders
Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation
National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..
Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
More Stories From Business
-
RASTA-PIDE's 5th conference concludes after in-depth policy discussions5 minutes ago
-
SECP holds online consultation sessions on research analyst regulations, corporate briefing session25 minutes ago
-
Board to discuss major developments in BRT system1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 78 points1 hour ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum to be held in April2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.3,000 per tola to Rs.303,3002 hours ago
-
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance Tobacco Harm Reductio ..3 hours ago
-
TDAP CE meets business community4 hours ago
-
Australian High Commissioner visits SCCI4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago